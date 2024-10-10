China deplores US arms sales to Taiwan, urges decision reversal

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has strongly condemned the recent US arms sales to Taiwan, calling on Washington to reverse its decision.

Opposing the move, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian said that the US step violated the one-China principle, the three China-US joint communiques, and China's sovereignty and security interests, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "The decision severely undermines China-U.S. relations, destabilizes peace and security across the Taiwan Straits, and sends a dangerous, incorrect message to separatist forces advocating for Taiwan independence," Wu said.Wu further urged the US to abandon its "two-faced" approach toward China and the Taiwan issue, as well as to halt arms provisions to the island."It must be emphasized that 'Taiwan independence' means war, and efforts to use Taiwan to contain China will ultimately cause harm to those who pursue this strategy," Wu warned.China’s response follows US President Joe Biden's approval of $567 million in defense aid to Taiwan, a move announced around China's National Day on Oct. 1.

