US approves $228 million military sale to Taiwan

The US State Department has announced the approval of a potential foreign military sale to Taiwan, involving spare parts valued at approximately $228 million.

According to the State Department, the sale aims to support Taiwan's military in maintaining combat readiness amid China's grey zone intrusions.The spare parts will be sourced from U.S. Government stock and will include provisions for return, repair, and reshipment. The State Department's statement also assured that Taiwan's military will seamlessly integrate this equipment into its forces.The United States is Taiwan's most important supporter and arms supplier, despite its lack of formal ties with the island.Taiwan’s defence ministry expressed its thanks for the arms sale package which it said it expected to "become effective" within a month.

News.Az