China encourages more likeminded partners to join BRICS, says spokesperson

China welcomes more like-minded partners, including Indonesia, to join BRICS, an open and inclusive mechanism, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Lin's remarks came after Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono last week expressed Indonesia's commitment to joining BRICS, viewing it as a strategic platform to advocate for the interests of developing nations and the Global South.Lin said that as an important platform for emerging markets and developing countries to enhance solidarity and cooperation and uphold common interests, the BRICS cooperation mechanism has become a positive and stable force for good in international affairs.Indonesia is an important major developing country and emerging economy, which has actively involved itself in "BRICS Plus" cooperation in recent years, he added."BRICS is an open and inclusive mechanism, and we welcome more like-minded partners, including Indonesia, to join the BRICS family," said the spokesperson.

