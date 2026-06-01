Over 890 arrested in France after violent PSG celebrations

Over 890 arrested in France after violent PSG celebrations

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More than 890 people were arrested across France after celebrations marking Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory over Arsenal turned violent over the weekend, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Speaking to France Inter, Nunez said authorities made more than 890 arrests nationwide over a two-day period.

He noted that this figure represents an increase of more than 45% compared with the previous year.

Nunez also said that 178 police officers and gendarmes were injured during the unrest.

According to BFMTV, 312 of those arrested were later placed in police custody.

News.Az