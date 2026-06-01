Massive fireworks factory explosion rocks Malta - VIDEO

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A massive explosion at the Lourdes Fireworks Factory completely destroyed the facility on Monday morning, sending shockwaves across Malta, injuring several people, and causing widespread structural damage.

The initial deafening blast occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Triq il-Qadi in the Salina area, followed quickly by two subsequent major explosions and a series of smaller crackling detonations. The force of the explosion sent a thick plume of smoke thousands of feet into the air, visible from almost every point on the island, with residents from central and northern towns reporting that the shockwaves violently shook their homes, News.Az reports, citing Times of Malta.

Emergency services and police rushed to the scene and confirmed that all factory workers and immediate neighbors were safely accounted for. However, two farmers, aged 47 and 67, who were tilling fields near the complex, were hospitalized and treated for shock and minor injuries. A food courier was also slightly injured by falling debris.

The structural fallout from the blast was extensive. In the immediate vicinity, the explosion blew out doors, tore off locks, and shattered windows. At the nearby White Star Guesthouse, sleeping guests were showered with glass shards after a balcony door was completely blown inward. Even kilometers away in Qawra and San Pawl tat-Targa, residents reported windows rattling and aluminum frames warping under the pressure.

The blast also showered Triq is-Salini—a major traffic artery linking Salina to Naxxar—with massive boulders and stones, damaging passing cars and forcing authorities to close the road and urge motorists to avoid the area. Emergency personnel evacuated nearby residents as small, secondary explosions continued to cook off hours after the main event.

Local farmers expressed deep concern for the safety of cows and other livestock housed in neighboring agricultural facilities, though authorities barred them from checking on the animals until the perimeter could be completely secured.

The incident has brought back bitter memories for the local community. The exact same factory exploded eight years ago in May 2018, leaving two men seriously injured. Longtime residents also noted the eerie timing of the disaster, which occurred just one day after the country's general election results were announced—vividly echoing tragic, fatal post-election fireworks disasters that shook Malta in 1992 and 2008. An official investigation into the cause of the morning's blasts is underway.

News.Az