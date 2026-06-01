Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport hits daily flight record during Eid al-Adha

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Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport achieved its highest-ever daily flight volume, managing a record-breaking 894 domestic and international takeoffs and landings in a single day.

The historic milestone was reached on the final day of the busy Eid al-Adha holiday, according to a statement released on Monday, June 1, by HEAS, the airport’s ground authority. The immense volume marks the largest number of flights successfully operated in a single day throughout the airport's history, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The record-setting traffic wave was managed without any operational disruptions, a success airport officials attributed to seamless coordination between HEAS and terminal operator Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (ISG). While HEAS oversaw critical safety and logistical processes—including air traffic control services, apron management, technical infrastructure, and airspace safety—ISG teams worked around the clock to handle security, passenger assistance, cleaning, and customer services.

Airport officials noted that the flawless execution during peak holiday travel underscores Sabiha Gokcen’s growing operational capacity, strategic regional position, and robust technological infrastructure.

News.Az