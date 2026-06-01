Marcos and Rubio discuss South China Sea peace and security

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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a high-level phone call early Monday to discuss "peace and security" in the volatile South China Sea, reinforcing the long-standing military alliance between Manila and Washington.

The discussion covered a broad range of bilateral economic and security priorities, with a sharp focus on navigating overlapping maritime claims in the mineral-rich waters. The South China Sea has been a frequent flashpoint for verbal and maritime confrontations between the Philippines and China. As one of the oldest US military allies in the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippines operates under a robust mutual defense agreement with the United States, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Beyond defense, the State Department confirmed that Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to developing the Luzon Economic Corridor, a major trilateral initiative involving the US, Japan, and the Philippines. The project aims to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve transport, logistics, clean energy, and digital infrastructure. The corridor also draws support from global partners including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK.

The diplomatic call coincided with immediate pushback from Beijing. The Chinese Coast Guard announced Monday that it had launched a "law-enforcement patrol" in waters east of Taiwan. Chinese state media reported the maneuver was a direct response to a joint announcement last week by President Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to begin formal negotiations on delimiting the maritime boundaries of their overlapping exclusive economic zones and continental shelves.

The Chinese Coast Guard issued a stern warning following the patrol, urging both Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease all actions it claims undermine China's regional sovereignty, rights, and interests.

News.Az