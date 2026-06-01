Russia introduces temporary jet fuel export ban

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Russia on Monday announced a temporary ban on jet fuel exports as authorities seek to protect and stabilize domestic fuel supplies, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

A government statement said the restriction, which also applies to jet fuel purchased through commodity exchanges, will remain in effect until November 30.

“The goal is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market,” the statement said.

Officials noted that the ban includes several exemptions, such as shipments already placed under customs procedures before the measure takes effect, as well as supplies delivered under intergovernmental agreements.

Moscow introduced a similar restriction in April, when a ban on gasoline exports by domestic producers was implemented through July 31.

At that time, the government said the move aimed to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market during a period of increased seasonal demand and agricultural activity, as well as in response to rising global oil prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The government also said it continues efforts to ensure a “reliable and uninterrupted supply of fuel to the domestic market.”

News.Az