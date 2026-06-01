Uber and Autobrains plan Munich robotaxi rollout

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Uber and Israel-based autonomous driving startup Autobrains announced a joint partnership on Monday to launch a new robotaxi program in Munich, Germany. The initiative, backed by U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, marks a significant push to expand and scale autonomous ride-hailing services across Europe.

The collaboration will combine Uber’s massive global mobility network with Autobrains’ specialized "agentic AI" self-driving system. The technology will run directly on the Nvidia Drive Hyperion platform. Pending official regulatory approval from German authorities, Munich will serve as the premier deployment city for the new fleet, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the companies, the program is specifically engineered to move autonomous ride-hailing past the phase of isolated, small-scale pilot tests. Instead, they aim to establish an "OEM-agnostic" business model. This flexible setup will allow the self-driving software and network to seamlessly integrate across various vehicle manufacturer platforms and different urban environments.

Autobrains' distinct driving system functions by breaking down real-world driving scenarios into highly specialized decision-making "agents." This architectural approach allows the vehicle to process and execute real-time responses using standard, cost-effective automotive sensors rather than relying on hyper-customized hardware.

The selection of Munich aligns with the city's growing reputation as a primary European testing ground for autonomous mobility. The announcement also fulfills a milestone for Uber, which had previously signaled intentions last year to begin self-driving trials in the German city by 2026.

News.Az