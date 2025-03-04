China files WTO complaint against US over increased tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has initiated a dispute through the World Trade Organization (WTO) following the United States' decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

"China filed a complaint against the US within the framework of the WTO dispute settlement mechanism in connection with the latest increase of duties by the United States," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Unilateral tariff measures of the US seriously violate WTO rules and undermine the basis of trade and economic cooperation between China and the US," it added.

US President Donald Trump signed earlier the executive order increasing duties on Chinese imports from 10% to 20%.

News.Az