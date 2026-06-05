Office romance ends in murder: Rejected lover stabs ex-girlfriend in Punjab - VIDEO

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A horrific incident unfolded at a private firm in Punjab's Mohali on Thursday evening, where a woman was stabbed to death at her desk by a colleague who is believed to be her former boyfriend. The attacker then turned the weapon on himself in a violent suicide attempt.

The entire attack, which occurred around 7:40 PM, was captured on the office’s CCTV cameras. The footage shows the accused, identified as Harvinder Mann (also known as Harry), entering the office and attacking the victim, Dimple, from behind while she was working. When she attempted to escape, Mann dragged her by the hair toward the exit and continued the assault, stabbing her more than 20 times. Though four to five coworkers courageously tried to intervene, they were unable to stop him, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

🚨Mohali horror: Woman stabbed to death inside office; colleague hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt | Punjab - PTC News #BestechMall #Mohali #Punjab #India https://t.co/9qviAKBkn4

📌A 29-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her colleague inside a private… pic.twitter.com/6uk47NwaTv — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) June 5, 2026

Immediately after the attack, Mann walked back into the office and stabbed himself in the throat over 30 times.

Terrified employees alerted the authorities and rushed both individuals to the nearby Fortis Hospital. Dimple was tragically declared dead upon arrival, while Mann remains in critical condition under medical care.

According to initial reports, the two had worked together for about three years at a packers and movers company, during which time they developed a relationship. However, the couple broke up recently. Sources indicate that Mann was deeply distressed after his failed attempts to rekindle the romance, leading to a heated argument between the two earlier that day.

Local police and forensic teams have gathered evidence from the scene, and an official investigation is underway to confirm the exact motive and piece together the history of their relationship.

News.Az