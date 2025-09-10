China holds ceremony to honor Shenzhou-18, Shenzhou-19 astronauts

+ ↺ − 16 px

An awards ceremony for the astronauts of China's Shenzhou-18 and Shenzhou-19 spaceflight missions was held in Beijing on Wednesday, News.az reports citing CNN.

Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, presented medals and certificates to Shenzhou-18 astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, and to Shenzhou-19 astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze.

In January 2025, Ye Guangfu was honored with a second-class aerospace achievement medal, and Li Cong and Li Guangsu were awarded third-class medals and the honorary title of "Heroic Astronaut."

In July, Cai Xuzhe was honored with a second-class medal, and Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze were bestowed third-class medals and the "Heroic Astronaut" honorary title.

News.Az