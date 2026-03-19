Accenture warns revenue may miss quarterly estimates

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Accenture forecasted quarterly revenue below analysts’ expectations on Thursday, citing cautious spending by enterprise clients amid economic uncertainty.

The Dublin-based consulting and IT giant expects fiscal third-quarter revenue between $18.35 billion and $19 billion, slightly below the $18.72 billion consensus estimate, sending shares down more than 3% in premarket trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company said client caution is particularly impacting large IT transformation projects, with agencies in the federal sector slowing spending and redirecting budgets. While AI is seen as a long-term growth driver, Accenture noted that weak demand is unlikely to fully recover before 2028.

Despite the cautious outlook, Accenture posted strong results for the previous quarter: revenue rose 8.3% to $18.04 billion, exceeding estimates, while profits climbed to $2.93 per share. New bookings, a measure of future contracts, also increased 6% to $22.1 billion, signaling steady demand for digital services.

News.Az