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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang took the stage at the company’s GTC conference to showcase Nvidia’s leadership in AI, unveiling innovations set to transform computing. After years of AI milestones—from ChatGPT in 2023 to autonomous coding agents in 2025—2026 belongs to OpenClaw, a new system of AI agents that can manage computers, DJ, design products, and much more.

Huang compared OpenClaw’s rise to Linux, calling it “the personalized operating system of AI agents.” The technology has already drawn global attention: OpenAI hired its creator, Peter Steinberger, while China warned staff over potential data leaks. Shares of related companies, including MiniMax and Zhipu, surged nearly 20% after Huang’s endorsement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Nvidia CEO also announced NemoClaw, a secure version for enterprise use, stressing that “every company today needs an OpenClaw strategy.” He emphasized Nvidia’s role behind the AI capabilities of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and more, showcasing the company’s dominance across cloud services and AI operations.

Huang addressed industry skeptics, highlighting Nvidia’s next-generation chips and partnerships—like the $17 billion Groq deal—to tackle AI inference challenges. “You are looking at the inference king,” he declared, signaling Nvidia’s continued push to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

News.Az