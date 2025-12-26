China imposes countermeasures against US defense firms, executives

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has announced countermeasures against several U.S. defense-related companies and senior executives.

Beijing made such a move in response to the latest U.S. announcement of large-scale arms sales to Taiwan, News.Az reports, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"We stress once again that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China－U.S. relations. Anyone who attempts to cross the line and make provocations on the Taiwan question will be met with China’s firm response. Any company or individual who engages in arms sales to Taiwan will pay the price for the wrongdoing. No country or force shall ever underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement.

Beijing once again urged Washington to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and act on the commitment of the U.S. leader.

"We also call on the U.S. to stop the dangerous moves of arming Taiwan, stop undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. China will continue to take resolute measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," the ministry stated.

News.Az