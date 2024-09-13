China imposes six-month suspension on PwC over Evergrande audit

China's Finance Ministry has suspended PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) auditing unit in mainland China for six months and imposed a fine totaling $62 million.

As per the breakup of fine, the ministry imposed a penalty of 116 million yuan ($16 million) on PwC Zhong Tian LLP, the registered accounting entity and the main onshore arm of PwC in China, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Separately, China's securities regulator said another fine has been imposed of 297 million yuan.Audit major PwC has been under regulatory scrutiny for its role in auditing China Evergrande Group since the developer was accused in March of a $78-billion fraud. PwC audited Evergrande for almost 14 years until early 2023.Following the scandal, PwC resigned as auditor for defaulted developer Country Garden Holdings Co., as both firms navigate challenges to keep operations afloat in China. The real estate company said PwC is unable to fulfill the timetable requirements for the company’s need to publish its overdue financial statements for 2023. PwC will be replaced by Hong Kong-based Zhonghui Anda CPA, according to a filing.In the past few months, at least 50 Chinese firms, many of which are state-owned enterprises or financial institutions, have either dropped PwC as their auditor or cancelled plans to hire the firm, according to stock exchange filings reviewed by Reuters.PwC Zhong Tian recorded revenues of 7.92 billion yuan in 2022, making it China's highest-earning auditor that year, followed by EY, Deloitte and KPMG, official figures show.

News.Az