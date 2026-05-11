Congo rebels retreat under US pressure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the weekend, the Rwandan-supported AFC/M23 rebel group pulled back from several strategic positions in eastern Congo’s South Kivu province, the Congolese army and a rebel official reported on Monday, marking the first major change on the battlefield in months.

The withdrawal followed military pressure from the Congolese army and diplomatic pressure from Washington, a spokesperson for Congo's army told Reuters, News.Az reports.

It marks the first notable frontline movement since the rebels briefly took the city of Uvira in December before withdrawing under pressure from the United States. It comes two weeks after the U.S. imposed sanctions on former president Joseph Kabila over alleged links to AFC/M23, allegations he denies.

The rebels pulled back from Kabunambo, some 35 kilometres north of Uvira, to Luvungi, roughly 30 kilometres further north towards the provincial capital Bukavu, where they were stationed before their advance on Uvira, the two sources said.

Congolese families who fled last year's violence to neighbouring Burundi have begun returning home, a civil society leader in Uvira told Reuters.

Fighting has continued in eastern Congo despite mediation efforts led by the United States and other international actors.

News.Az