Trump leads top US executives to China amid Middle East tensions

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A White House official stated that leading US executives, including Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook, will join President Donald Trump on his trip to China this week.

According to a list shared by a White House official on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity, Musk and Cook will be accompanied by 15 other chief executive officers, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

They include the chiefs of Boeing, GE Aerospace, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard and Visa.

Among tech companies, top executives from Cisco, Meta, Micron and Qualcomm will be on the trip, the official said.

Musk, the richest person in the world, heavily backed Trump on the campaign trail for his second term as US president, contributing more than $280 million.

The two had a public falling out in July last year, but appear to have since reconciled, with Musk reappearing in White House circles.

News.Az