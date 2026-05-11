Ramaphosa rejects calls to step down

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that he does not plan to resign and will challenge the report that contains findings against him.

The message followed a critical ruling by the Constitutional Court on Friday (8 May), where it ruled that the National Assembly acted unlawfully when it voted in December 2022 to dismiss the Section 89 Independent Panel report regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal, News.Az reports, citing BusinessTech.

In a short-notice address to the nation on Monday (11 May 2026), the president said that he has been facing calls to resign from his position over the ruling.

However, he said that he has also been encouraged not to resign.

Given the circumstances, he said he wanted to be clear that there is nothing in the Constitutional Court ruling that compels him to resign.

“I want to make it clear that I am not resigning,” he said.

“To resign now would be to give in to those who would reverse our rebuilding of society. I fully intend to continue serving the people of South Africa.”

Ramaphosa said that he is mindful of the need for certainty and stability, especially during trying times such as those being experienced at the moment.

He maintained that he has stolen no public money, committed no crimes, and has cooperated with all investigations.

The president added that he has always maintained his innocence in the matter and that he disagrees with the panel’s findings.

While the president had moved to challenge the report and take it on review, that action was stopped when parliament voted to set it aside.

Now that the Constitutional Court has revived the report and brought it back into play, the president’s legal team has advised him to relaunch the process to have the report reviewed.

Ramaphosa said he wasn’t doing it as an act of defiance, but rather out of respect for the law and to ensure that any report with such consequences is lawful.

News.Az