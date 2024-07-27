China, Indonesia to jointly preserve regional stability, prosperity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi here on Friday.

The two sides vowed to maintain close communication, deepen the building of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and jointly safeguard regional stability and prosperity.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed on the recent reconciliation dialogue among Palestinian factions and the signing of the Beijing Declaration.Retno appreciated China's efforts to promote the reconciliation and unity of the Palestinian people, expressing Indonesia's willingness to make positive efforts for the implementation of the Beijing Declaration.

