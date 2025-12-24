China launches AI-powered agent for supercomputing tasks

According to China Science Daily, the intelligent agent can automatically decompose research tasks, schedule computing resources, run simulation packages, analyze results, and generate reports based on natural-language instructions, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Tasks that previously took a full day can now be completed in roughly one hour, and the system already supports nearly 100 high-frequency scientific-computing scenarios.

Backed by AI community resources, the agent can integrate over 120 domain-specific knowledge bases across seven key fields, including AI, scientific intelligence, industrial simulation, and materials science. This lowers the entry barrier for scientific computing and accelerates research productivity.

“Scientific research is transitioning from computational science to intelligent science,” said Qian Depei, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He noted that scientific-computing agents integrate fragmented computing power, toolchains, and knowledge resources, providing researchers with faster and more accessible support for innovation.