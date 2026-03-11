Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan army strikes Afghan Taliban posts in Zhob

  • Politics
  • Share
Pakistan army strikes Afghan Taliban posts in Zhob
Photo: Getty Images

Pakistan’s armed forces carried out targeted attacks on Afghan Taliban positions in the Zhob sector along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Security sources said the operation was part of ongoing retaliatory measures against the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij, News.Az reports, citing state-run Radio Pakistan.

The army’s decisive strike forced Taliban fighters to retreat, abandoning their posts and weapons.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Officials reported that Russian-made 73 mm HGL-9 heavy grenade launchers were recovered from the Taliban positions.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      