Pakistan army strikes Afghan Taliban posts in Zhob

Pakistan’s armed forces carried out targeted attacks on Afghan Taliban positions in the Zhob sector along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Security sources said the operation was part of ongoing retaliatory measures against the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij, News.Az reports, citing state-run Radio Pakistan.

The army’s decisive strike forced Taliban fighters to retreat, abandoning their posts and weapons.

Officials reported that Russian-made 73 mm HGL-9 heavy grenade launchers were recovered from the Taliban positions.

