China launches Lijian 2 rocket in major space milestone

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China on Monday successfully launched its new Lijian 2 Y1 carrier rocket, marking a significant step forward in the country’s next generation space transportation capabilities.

The rocket lifted off at 7:00 p.m. Beijing time from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China, placing three satellites into their planned orbit, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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First flight highlights new rocket design

The Lijian 2 mission represents the maiden launch of the new rocket, which developers describe as China’s first launch vehicle using a “common booster core” design. The system is intended to enhance flexibility, efficiency and reliability in future missions.

Standing 53 meters tall and weighing 625 tonnes at liftoff, the rocket delivers a thrust of 753 tonnes. It is capable of carrying up to 8 tonnes to a 500 kilometer sun synchronous orbit and 12 tonnes to low Earth orbit.

Cargo spacecraft test vehicle among payloads

One of the key payloads onboard was the Qingzhou cargo spacecraft test vehicle, developed by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The test flight includes 27 projects with a combined payload of just over one tonne and will conduct in orbit experiments at altitudes between 200 and 600 kilometers.

These tests are expected to contribute to the development of China’s future space cargo delivery systems, particularly for supporting long term operations in orbit.

Towards a more flexible space logistics system

According to mission officials, the launch marks a shift toward a more diversified and resilient space transport architecture. Rather than relying on a single rocket type, China aims to build a system supported by multiple launch vehicles that can provide redundancy and operational flexibility.

This approach is seen as critical for maintaining stable operations of the country’s space infrastructure and ensuring reliable cargo delivery.

Focus on reusable rocket technology

Developers also confirmed that work is ongoing to introduce reusable rocket capabilities. Initial tests on smaller vehicles have already demonstrated key technologies such as controlled landing.

Further recovery tests are planned later this year, signaling China’s intent to reduce launch costs and improve efficiency in line with global trends in the space industry.

Commercial sector to play larger role

Officials noted that commercial rockets are expected to become increasingly important in national space missions. By integrating private sector innovation with state led programs, China aims to enhance performance while maintaining high safety standards.

The successful debut of the Lijian 2 rocket underscores the country’s continued push to expand its presence in space and strengthen its long term technological capabilities.

News.Az