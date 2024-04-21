Yandex metrika counter

China launches new remote sensing satellite

China on Sunday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing a remote sensing satellite in space, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The rocket blasted off at 7:45 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and sent the Yaogan-42 02 satellite into the preset orbit.

It was the 517th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.


