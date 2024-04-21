China launches new remote sensing satellite
- 21 Apr 2024 09:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195350
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/china-launches-new-remote-sensing-satellite-4 Copied
China on Sunday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing a remote sensing satellite in space, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.
The rocket blasted off at 7:45 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and sent the Yaogan-42 02 satellite into the preset orbit.
It was the 517th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.