Lakers beat Warriors 119-103 as Curry sits out

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LeBron James delivered a strong all-around performance with 26 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, but he did not face off against his longtime rival and friend Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-103 on Thursday night.

James was highly efficient, shooting 11-for-17 from the field and knocking down three shots from beyond the arc, News.Az reports, citing AP.

He briefly left the game in the third quarter after appearing to injure his hand while blocking a shot attempt by Pat Spencer with 6:05 remaining, but later returned.

Now in his 23rd NBA season and at 41 years old, questions continue to surround James’ future in the league. He is three years older than Curry, who missed this matchup as part of a home-and-road back-to-back schedule. The absence was notable given the usual anticipation surrounding games between the two stars. It also marked Golden State’s final scheduled game at Chase Center, as the team prepares to head out for the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Curry had appeared in the previous two games after returning from a 27-game absence that lasted more than two months due to a right knee injury. However, the Warriors opted not to risk playing him on consecutive nights.

Despite being short-handed, Golden State received 17 points each from Brandin Podziemski and Nate Williams. The team rolled out its 41st different starting lineup of the season and had just 10 healthy players available. Recently signed center Charles Bassey recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds, marking his second consecutive double-double, while Spencer added 12 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Head coach Steve Kerr expressed hope that reinforcements would be available for Friday’s game in Sacramento, with big men Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis expected to return.

For the Lakers, Deandre Ayton contributed 21 points and five rebounds, while Jake LaRavia added 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The win ended a three-game losing streak for Los Angeles and marked their fourth consecutive victory on the Warriors’ home court.

Golden State also suffered an injury scare late in the game, as LJ Cryer limped off the court with 8:16 remaining after appearing to hurt his right ankle.

The Lakers will host Phoenix on Friday night, while the Warriors travel to Sacramento for their next matchup.

News.Az