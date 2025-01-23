China launches new satellite group - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

China sent a new satellite group into space on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

This group of 18 satellites, which is the sixth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, was launched at 1:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.The launch marks the 557th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.Developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the rocket was fueled with liquid oxygen and kerosene propellant, which is non-toxic and pollution-free. It has a carrying capacity of 6.5 tonnes for 500-km sun-synchronous orbit.In 2025, the rocket model will have an intensive space launch schedule, with plans for over 10 missions, according to the rocket maker.Spacesail is a Chinese commercial low-orbit satellite megaconstellation. It began commercial network construction on Aug. 6, 2024.A satellite group is launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The satellite group, which is the sixth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, was launched at 1:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)A satellite group is launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The satellite group, which is the sixth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, was launched at 1:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)A satellite group is launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The satellite group, which is the sixth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, was launched at 1:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)A satellite group is launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The satellite group, which is the sixth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, was launched at 1:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)A satellite group is launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The satellite group, which is the sixth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, was launched at 1:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully.

News.Az