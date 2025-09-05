China launches new test satellite into space

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Friday sent a new test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The Shiyan-29 satellite was launched at 10:34 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1 (Expedition-1) upper stage attached to the carrier rocket. The satellite successfully reached its preset orbit, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

It will be used mainly for space environment exploration and related technology tests.

This is the 592nd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

