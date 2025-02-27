China launches powerful methanol, diesel-powered ship engine

+ ↺ − 16 px

China unveiled a high-performance methanol-diesel dual-fuel ship engine in Shanghai on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The ship engine, with a maximum designed power output of up to 64,500 kilowatts, is developed and built by subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

The giant engine generates 95 percent of its power with methanol fuel, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 7.5 percent compared to traditional diesel-powered models, according to CSSC.

It features an advanced digital intelligent control system and a flexible, efficient dual-fuel injection system, offering exceptional energy-saving and emission-reduction capabilities, high operational efficiency, and low maintenance costs.

In addition, the engine utilizes 5G communication technology, enabling real-time data transmission and remote monitoring of its operations.

CSSC said the engine will be installed on a 16,000-TEU container ship, marking its official entry into operational service.

