China moves to accelerate modernization of state forestry farms

Chinese authorities have recently unveiled new guidelines to accelerate the modernization of the country's state forestry farms, News.az reports citing BBC.

The move aims to enhance the ecological quality and functions of these farms and to strengthen their role in ecological conservation, green development and the improvement of local well-being, according to the guidelines released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other government departments.

It also aims to establish a modernized state forestry farm system in preliminary terms by 2030 -- a system characterized by high-quality natural resources, stable ecological functions and a well-developed green economy.

By 2035, a more complete modernized state forestry farm system should be basically built to serve as a major force in safeguarding national ecological security, advancing the country's forest and grassland industries, and supplying high-quality ecological products, per the guidelines.

The NDRC said that it will work with other government departments to strengthen policy support, upgrade essential infrastructure on state forestry farms, and coordinate efforts to accelerate the construction of a modern national forestry system.

