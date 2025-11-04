How the rules for obtaining Schengen visas have changed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rules for entering and travelling within the Schengen Area — one of the world’s largest visa-free zones — are undergoing significant modernization, News.Az reports.

Starting from late 2025, travellers will face new procedures designed to strengthen border security, improve migration management, and reduce illegal overstays. These changes affect both visa applicants and visa-exempt visitors, marking the biggest overhaul of Schengen border control in decades.

The new digital border: Entry/Exit System (EES)

One of the most important updates is the Entry/Exit System (EES), which will replace the traditional passport stamping process for non-EU citizens. The rollout begins on 12 October 2025 and is expected to be fully operational by April 2026.

Under this new system, all non-EU travellers entering or leaving the Schengen zone will have their biometric data — including facial images and fingerprints — collected and stored electronically. Their entry and exit dates will also be recorded in a central EU database. This digital registry will automatically track how long a traveller stays, eliminating the possibility of overstaying unnoticed.

The goal is to make border checks faster and more secure while reducing paperwork. Officials across Europe will have instant access to travel histories, helping authorities identify repeated overstays, detect false identities, and prevent passport fraud. For travellers, the EES means a more digital process at airports, ferry ports, and land crossings — although queues may initially lengthen as border guards adapt to the new system.

ETIAS: A new requirement for visa-free visitors

Alongside EES, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will introduce a new screening requirement for nationals of countries that currently enjoy visa-free access to the Schengen zone. ETIAS is set to launch in late 2026.

Visa-exempt travellers — for example, citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and others — will soon need to apply online for an ETIAS travel authorisation before their trip. The process is simple: travellers fill in an online form, pay a small fee (expected to be around 7 euros), and receive approval within minutes or hours in most cases.

The ETIAS system is designed to strengthen pre-travel security checks. By cross-referencing information against international security databases, European authorities aim to detect potential risks before travellers arrive at the border. Each authorisation will be valid for three years, allowing multiple short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

For most visitors, ETIAS will add a small administrative step but not a major barrier. However, anyone with a criminal record or security alert may face additional scrutiny or be denied entry.

New Schengen visa procedures and changes by country

In addition to the EES and ETIAS systems, the visa issuance process itself is changing. The EU has begun modernizing the rules governing short-stay and multiple-entry Schengen visas, which allow travellers to stay in the area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Some EU countries have started implementing new electronic visa systems to streamline applications. The European Commission has confirmed that the EU-wide digital visa platform will gradually replace the paper-based sticker visa by 2028. This platform will allow applicants to submit documents, pay fees, and receive decisions entirely online.

Meanwhile, specific national updates are already taking effect. For instance, Germany has abolished its informal “remonstration” process — a special appeal for rejected visa applications — making visa rejections subject to a formal legal appeal instead. Other member states, such as France and Spain, are testing digital biometric submission systems to reduce processing time for applicants.

At the same time, several EU countries have introduced more favourable rules for certain partner nations. For example, Indonesia, India, and the Gulf States have received longer multiple-entry visa validity options — sometimes up to five years — under bilateral cooperation agreements signed in 2024 and 2025. These changes aim to encourage business and tourism flows while maintaining strict border integrity.

Visa-free travel and suspension mechanism

The visa-free travel suspension mechanism has also been revised. In 2025, the European Parliament approved new rules that make it easier for the EU to temporarily suspend visa-free access for nationals of countries experiencing irregular migration surges, security issues, or low cooperation on deportations.

The update allows the European Commission to respond more quickly — within weeks — to emerging migration crises or security risks. This measure is meant to protect the integrity of the Schengen system while still preserving fair travel privileges for responsible partners.

As of mid-2025, over 1.4 billion people worldwide enjoy visa-free or simplified travel to the Schengen Area, representing roughly one-fifth of the global population. EU officials emphasize that the new mechanism is not intended to limit travel freedom but to ensure that all countries benefiting from visa-free access comply with European security and migration standards.

What travellers should expect

For travellers, the next two years will bring a gradual transition to fully digital borders. The traditional passport stamping system will disappear, replaced by biometric checks at automated gates. Visa applicants should prepare for more digital documentation, shorter processing times, and higher security scrutiny.

Visa-exempt visitors — including tourists, students, and business travellers — will soon need to obtain ETIAS authorisation before entering Europe. While the process will be fast and inexpensive, travellers are advised to apply several days before their trip to avoid last-minute issues.

Those applying for short-stay Schengen visas should also expect changes in processing timelines as the digital system is introduced. Once implemented, decisions are expected to be faster, and applicants will receive electronic notifications instead of physical visa stickers.

A new era of digital border management

The transformation of Schengen visa rules represents a major technological shift for European travel. The combination of biometric data, real-time entry tracking, and pre-screening authorisation is intended to balance security, efficiency, and freedom of movement.

Although the first months of implementation may bring longer queues and minor disruptions, the long-term goal is to create a fully automated border that protects citizens and facilitates legitimate travel.

By 2027, visiting the Schengen Area will be faster, safer, and more transparent — but also more data-driven. Travellers worldwide are encouraged to stay informed about these upcoming changes, as the digitalisation of Europe’s borders marks the beginning of a new era in international mobility.

News.Az