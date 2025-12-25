China opposes new U.S. tariffs on Chinese semiconductors

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has strongly opposed the United States’ decision to impose additional tariffs on Chinese semiconductor products following a Section 301 investigation, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

A spokesperson said China rejects the conclusions of the U.S. investigation, after the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced plans to introduce new Section 301 tariff measures targeting semiconductors from China. The tariffs are set to start at zero percent and gradually increase within 18 months, with the final rate to be announced no later than 30 days before June 23, 2027, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said China has already lodged firm representations with the U.S. through bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanisms.

Beijing reiterated its position that the move undermines normal trade cooperation and vowed to continue defending the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

