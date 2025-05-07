China pledges constructive role amid India-Pakistan escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Wednesday expressed its readiness to help defuse rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a major escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

"We are willing to work together with the international community and continue to play a constructive role in easing the current tensions," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a briefing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier, India said it launched midnight strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan said the attack violates its sovereignty and it reserves the right to respond. The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.

News.Az