Yandex metrika counter

China pledges constructive role amid India-Pakistan escalation

  • World
  • Share
China pledges constructive role amid India-Pakistan escalation
Photo: Bloomberg

China on Wednesday expressed its readiness to help defuse rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a major escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

"We are willing to work together with the international community and continue to play a constructive role in easing the current tensions," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a briefing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Earlier, India said it launched midnight strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan said the attack violates its sovereignty and it reserves the right to respond.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links.

Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      