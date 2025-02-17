China ready to strengthen ties with Ireland, says FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated on Monday that China is ready to collaborate with Ireland to strengthen their mutually beneficial cooperation, making it bigger, stronger, deeper, and more concrete, with the goal of achieving shared development and prosperity.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

He said China-Ireland relations have continuously developed alongside China's reform and opening-up process. The development of the Shannon Free Zone has served as a valuable reference for China, while China's development has also, in return, brought benefits to Ireland, he stressed.

The minister said the facts have proved that the mutually beneficial strategic partnership between China and Ireland serves both countries' interests and brings benefits to their people.

At present, China is committed to promoting broader and deeper reform across the board, advancing Chinese modernization, and building a higher-standard open economy, which will bring new opportunities to all countries, including Ireland, Wang said.

China appreciates Ireland's positive, pragmatic, and friendly policy towards China and stands ready to work with Ireland to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, consolidate high-level mutual trust, and expand high-level cooperation, he said.

Wang stated that both China and Ireland are strong advocates of multilateralism and free trade. Under the current situation, China is ready to work with Ireland and the European Union (EU) in the spirit of equality and mutual respect, upholding the principles of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, he noted.

China seeks to strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual trust, and properly manage differences with Ireland, Wang said, adding that both sides can serve as a constructive force in the process of global multi-polarization, making joint efforts to safeguard global peace, stability, and development.

Martin, for his part, stated that Ireland and China enjoy a long-standing tradition of friendship, mutual respect and trust, and strong bilateral relations. He noted that Chinese Premier Li Qiang paid a successful visit to Ireland last year.

China's modernization and accelerated green transformation have brought significant opportunities to the world, he said, adding that Ireland attaches great importance to and cherishes its relations with China, and is willing to develop a closer partnership while continuing to adhere to the one-China policy.

At a time when unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, Ireland is willing to work with China to uphold multilateralism, support free trade, safeguard the stability of industrial and supply chains, and commit to resolving differences and disputes through dialogue, Martin said.

He noted that Ireland is willing to play a constructive role in promoting dialogue and cooperation between the EU and China.

During his visit, Wang also held talks with Tánaiste and Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris.

News.Az