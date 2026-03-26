Katie Price plans to ignore travel ban for second wedding with Lee Andrews

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Katie Price has announced plans for a second wedding with her husband Lee Andrews in the UK, despite concerns that he may be unable to leave the UAE.

Lee's ex-partner has claimed that he is under a travel ban and alleged the Nottinghamshire-born businessman is stuck in Dubai for the foreseeable. Lee is set to be probed by police in Dubai after a complaint was made against him, News.Az reports, citing The Mirror.

According to Dubai law, individuals pending criminal investigations, including unpaid debts or civil lawsuits, are not legally allowed to leave the country. Lee has strongly denied any wrong doing and insists he is able to leave the influencer hotspot.

However, since they married earlier this year, Katie has been back to visit Lee in Dubai but he has never joined her in flying back and has not met her family. The pair even had their honeymoon in Dubai, with Kerry Katona briefly joining them.

Their long distance love has not been helped by the current war with many governments, including the UK FCDO, currently advising against all but essential travel to the UAE due to regional tensions.

But a loved-up Katie has not let the threat of missiles stop her from travelling back and forth. Today she fired back at a troll who discussed her 'next' wedding. When one troll wrote "til the next", she replied: "Please look forward to our wedding in the UK."

Katie recently revealed that her children have yet to meet Lee. Speaking about how they have chatted - but only ever FaceTime - she said: "No, like it never is enough. And for me to introduce him to the kids, I won’t be introducing him to the kids yet, because I want to get to know him more myself.

"And I think the thing that everyone can’t get their head round is why have I married him quick. I was there. We got engaged. And it just felt right, so why not get married?"

In a recent interview, Katie also defended her new husband, insisting that he does have a PhD - just not from Cambridge as well as a diplomatic passport in the name of 'Dr Lee Andrews'.

"His passport says that he's a doctor, it's reported that he has a PhD from Cambridge, but Cambridge University said they had never heard of him," Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls asked her.

Katie then replied: "He doesn't have a PhD from Cambridge, it's one in Spain. That's for him to say that he's got his PhD, but it's not from Cambridge, I don't know where that came from, he hasn't got a PhD from Cambridge at all but he has got a PhD. I've seen everything I need to see, on his diplomatic passport, it's Doctor Lee Andrews, on his normal passport, it's Wesley Lee Andrews."

The former glamour model recently fired back at fears she could be arrested in Dubai for promoting CBD oil on her social media.

Unbothered by the concern, she said in her latest video: "There's been stuff in the media saying 'oh Kate could face jail time' because I have been speaking about CBD oil. But the thing is, I haven't bought any CBD or gummies to Dubia. I can still talk about CBD because it is something I need for my sleep, anxiety and my aches and pains. I will always take it because I want to help other people."

News.Az