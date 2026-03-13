China rejects US trade probe ahead of Paris talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

China strongly rebuked a U.S. trade investigation into alleged industrial overcapacity and forced labour, warning that it reserves the right to take countermeasures. The move casts a shadow over a new round of trade talks in France, scheduled to start this weekend ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing later this month.

China’s Commerce Ministry criticized the U.S. for attempting to unilaterally determine whether a trading partner has “overcapacity” under Section 301 rules, adding that any forced labour claims are “a lie concocted by the U.S.” The ministry said it is assessing the probes and will act to defend its interests if necessary, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The talks in Paris, confirmed by Beijing, will be led by Vice Premier He Lifeng for China and include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for the U.S. The discussions aim to lay the groundwork for the leaders’ summit in Beijing, amid lingering disputes over tariffs and export controls.

Tensions have been high since Trump last year imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with its own trade measures. While both sides walked back many tariffs under previous agreements, the new probe signals renewed friction just ahead of high-level negotiations.

News.Az