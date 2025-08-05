China reports over 7,000 Chikungunya cases in Guangdong

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 7,000 cases of the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus have been reported across Guangdong province in China since July, with nearly 3,000 cases emerging in the past week. The outbreak is centered in Foshan city, where patients are being hospitalized under strict isolation measures.

Although the virus, which causes fever and severe joint pain, is not contagious between humans, officials are taking aggressive steps to prevent further spread. These include public health campaigns, fines for not eliminating stagnant water, drone surveillance, and the release of mosquito-eating fish and larger “elephant mosquitoes,” News.Az reports, citing BBC

Most cases have been mild, and 95% of patients are discharged within a week. However, the unfamiliar virus has sparked concern among the public, and the U.S. has advised travelers to China to exercise caution. The World Health Organization emphasizes mosquito control as the key preventive measure.

