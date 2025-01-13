China rolls out measures to boost cultural, tourism consumption

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese government has released a list of measures to foster new growth points in the culture and tourism sector and boost related consumption, News.az reports citing Xinhua.



Per the document issued by the State Council, a series of events will be launched to incentivize cultural and tourism consumption, encouraging measures such as offering more coupons and discounts for consumers, as well as more cultural, arts-related and other relevant services at public institutions.To cater to the varied consumption demand of different age groups, more tailored hospitality and travel services will be launched for families with children, and more high-quality, customized services and products will be made available for elderly people, according to the document.It also outlines efforts to diversify culture and entertainment products, and to support localities in raising large-scale commercial performance attendance capacities within permissible ranges.Other measures include the provision of new products and consumption scenarios for immersive cultural and tourism experiences, the construction of new spaces for the performing arts and digital exhibitions, and the development of nighttime cultural and tourism activities.The State Council has also outlined further efforts to optimize the country's inbound travel policies and fully leverage existing visa-free entry policies to boost the supply of inbound tourism products.

News.Az