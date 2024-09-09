China, Russia to conduct joint naval drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and Russia are set to conduct routine military exercises, known as Northern/Interaction 2024, in the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk later this month, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

The drills aim to strengthen strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian armed forces and improve their joint capabilities to address security threats, the Chinese military said, News.Az reports.These exercises will follow a pre-established plan agreed upon by both nations.Additionally, warships from both the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Russian Navy will undertake a joint naval patrol in the Pacific Ocean.The Chinese military will also participate in the Ocean 2024 maneuvers, which were announced in December 2023 by former Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

News.Az