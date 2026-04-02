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5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Brookdale, California

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5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Brookdale, California
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A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck 1 km north-northeast of Brookdale, California, at 08:41 GMT on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 9.0 km, at coordinates 37.12°N latitude and 122.10°W longitude.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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