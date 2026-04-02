France to unveil incentives for data centres in coming weeks

France to unveil incentives for data centres in coming weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

France is preparing new measures aimed at encouraging the development of data centres in the country, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Thursday.

The announcement is expected in the coming weeks as part of broader efforts to strengthen France’s position in Europe’s growing digital infrastructure sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lescure said the government is looking at ways to make France more attractive for large-scale data centre investments, which are increasingly critical for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital services.

He also noted growing international interest in Europe’s data infrastructure market, including from investors in Japan who are exploring opportunities to build facilities across the region.

The move comes as European countries compete to attract high-tech infrastructure projects, particularly as demand for data storage and processing capacity continues to rise globally.

France’s planned measures are expected to focus on improving investment conditions and supporting large-scale digital infrastructure projects.

News.Az