The big 100: Lufthansa honors a century of flight

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Founding of the first “Luft Hansa” on January 6, 1926 Lufthansa celebrates a significant anniversary with customers, fans, and employees under the motto “We are the Journey.”

In 2026, Lufthansa marks a major milestone: on January 6, 1926, 100 years ago, the first “Luft Hansa” was founded, and by April 6 of the same year, it had its maiden flight. This anniversary is not only a reflection on the history of one of aviation’s most iconic brands but also a significant step into the future. It honors the pioneering spirit, innovation, and connection of people, cultures, and economies that Lufthansa has shaped for a century News.az reports, citing lufthansagroup.com

The story begins with the founding of the first Lufthansa, formed through the merger of Junkers Luftverkehr and Deutsche Aero Lloyd. This fusion laid the foundation for a success story in international aviation that continues to this day. However, the journey was not always smooth. Lufthansa’s history is marked by challenges, interruptions, and new beginnings, showcasing the company’s resilience and relentless spirit of innovation.

The darkest chapter in Lufthansa’s history was during the Nazi era, when the airline became part of the regime and played an active role within it. Lufthansa is using its 100th anniversary as an opportunity to critically examine its involvement during this time and further address it based on historical research. In reflecting on its history, Lufthansa does not limit itself to the post-war chapters. The years from its founding to the downfall of the first Lufthansa are equally part of the company’s story.

With the re-establishment of the “second Lufthansa” in 1953, the legal foundation of today’s Lufthansa was created. Once again, great pioneering spirit was required to embark on a fresh start after the war. In 1955, flight operations resumed, and the journey of the newly founded Deutsche Lufthansa AG began.

The 100th anniversary of Lufthansa is a moment of pride and reflection. At the same time, it represents a bold look into the future and the beginning of the company’s second century

Anniversary Motto: “We are the Journey”



The anniversary will be celebrated under the motto “We are the Journey” – a message that highlights the shared journey of employees, passengers, and fans of the brand. Since its first flight 100 years ago, Lufthansa has not only written its own history but has also significantly shaped the future of aviation.

The anniversary is a tribute to the guests who have accompanied Lufthansa through a century of challenges, changes, and progress. Without their loyalty and trust, Lufthansa’s success story would not have been possible. The anniversary is therefore an expression of gratitude to the people who have shaped this journey.

This especially includes the employees: Lufthansa staff members. Since the company’s founding, they have been united by a unique spirit characterized by pioneering ambition, a passion for flying, and a commitment to excellence. Today, 40,000 people from 122 nations work for the Lufthansa brand, and 100,000 people from over 160 nations are part of the Group.

A Year of Experiences for Customers, Fans, and Employees

In the anniversary year 2026, Lufthansa will organize a variety of activities and events to honor the history and future of the aviation group. These include a permanent exhibition at the Lufthansa Group Hangar One, special events, a history book, film and video productions, employee celebrations, customer events, as well as marketing and product campaigns.

The anniversary year will be visible and tangible for Lufthansa customers starting in January. The special “100 Years of Lufthansa” emblem will appear on boarding passes, at airports, and onboard Lufthansa flights in many places. Outside of airports – for example, in many city centers – a poster campaign will tell Lufthansa’s story through iconic images and messages.

Flying Ambassadors: The Lufthansa Anniversary Fleet



A highlight of the celebrations will be the special aircraft liveries: the key sub-fleets of Lufthansa’s core brand will feature one aircraft with the new 100-year special livery. The Lufthansa anniversary fleet consists of six aircraft: an Airbus A380, an Airbus A350-1000, an Airbus A350-900, an Airbus A320, and a Boeing 747-8. Leading the anniversary fleet is the Boeing 787-9 named “Berlin,” which was delivered from Boeing’s factory in Washington State, USA, to Germany shortly before Christmas and landed at its new home airport in Frankfurt. Soon, this state-of-the-art aircraft, registered as D-ABPU, will enter scheduled service.

Additionally, there will be two retro liveries. These designs combine tradition and progress, making each aircraft a unique flying ambassador of the brand. The iconic crane, designed by Otto Firle in 1918, remains Lufthansa’s global symbol.

News.Az