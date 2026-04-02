Cancer screening updates delayed amid U.S. health policy shift

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The decision by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to sideline a key U.S. preventive health advisory panel is delaying updates to screening guidelines for cancer and other major diseases, raising concerns among medical experts.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force — which determines which preventive services must be covered at no cost under insurance — has not met in over a year. Several scheduled meetings were canceled, and new members have not been appointed to replace those whose terms expired, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This has slowed updates to important guidelines, including screenings for prostate cancer, breast cancer risk, and other conditions.

Experts warn that without updated recommendations, insurance companies are not obligated to cover new preventive services.

This could directly affect access to:

Cancer screenings

HIV prevention treatments

Mental health and substance use screenings

For example, newer HIV prevention drugs are not automatically covered because they have not yet been reviewed by the panel.

Medical professionals stress that early detection saves lives, especially in diseases like cancer. Organizations such as the American Cancer Society highlight that preventive screening reduces long-term healthcare costs, even if upfront expenses are high.

Doctors also emphasize that the panel plays a critical role in maintaining trust, as it provides independent, evidence-based recommendations.

The move aligns with broader efforts by the administration of Donald Trump to reshape federal health regulations and potentially reduce mandated healthcare benefits under the Affordable Care Act.

Lawmakers and medical groups have urged action, warning that delays could create gaps in coverage and uncertainty for both patients and healthcare providers.

The task force typically issues around 20+ recommendations each year, influencing care for millions of Americans. So far, no new guidelines have been released this year.

Without timely updates, doctors say primary care providers are left without clear direction — and patients may face delayed access to potentially life-saving preventive services.

News.Az