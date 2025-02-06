China's BYD to open electric bus production facility in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s BYD Company Limited is set to open an electric bus production facility in Azerbaijan this year.

Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency, made this announcement at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"The necessary infrastructure for the facility has already been established, and the installation of the production line is expected to begin soon," he said.

The official noted that the total investment in the project will exceed 29 million manat.

News.Az