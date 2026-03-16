Azerbaijan, China discuss expanding strategic partnership

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Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with China’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei in Baku on Monday to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral relations.

According to Azerbaijan’s parliament, the meeting highlighted the strong strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with the steady development of cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Participants noted that relations between Azerbaijan and China have reached their highest level following President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China last year.

During the talks, both sides stressed the importance of interparliamentary ties as a key component of the broader relationship between the two countries.

They also discussed the role of parliamentary friendship groups and committees in strengthening cooperation and promoting dialogue between the legislatures.

The meeting also underlined cooperation between Azerbaijan and China within international organizations.

Both countries reaffirmed their mutual support for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, highlighting their alignment on key international issues.

News.Az