China's chipmaking equipment purchases set to decline in 2025

But this year, China's spending is expected to drop to $38 billion, down 6% year-on-year, and its share of global purchases will fall to 20% in the first decline since 2021, Boris Metodiev, a senior semiconductor manufacturing analyst at TechInsights, told an online seminar.

"We can see some slowdown in Chinese spending due to export controls and overcapacity," he said.

China was the growth driver globally for the global wafer fabrication equipment sector in 2023 and 2024, when the broader market experienced a downturn due to slumping consumer electronics demand.

Many of China's purchases were driven by stockpiling as the U.S. levied a series of sanctions in a bid to stymie Beijing's ability to access and produce chips that could help advance artificial intelligence for military applications or otherwise threaten U.S. national security.

Chinese chip firms have continued to make progress in spite of Washington's efforts, with China's largest chipmaker SMIC and U.S. sanctioned Huawei producing an advanced chip last year by using more expensive and laborious efforts.