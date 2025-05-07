China's Xi arrives in Moscow as Putin's ‘guest of honor’ before Victory Day parade

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Russian President Vladimir Putin readies for his highly orchestrated May 9 "Victory Day" military parade, he has made it clear that Chinese President Xi Jinping is his top guest of honor.

The Chinese leader arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a four-day state visit, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Xu will deepen “mutual trust” with Putin, according to Beijing, and attend activities commemorating 80 years since the Allied forces’ World War II victory over Nazi Germany, News.Az reports citing CNN.

Xi’s attendance marks a strong showing of unity between the two autocrats and their nations at a moment when US President Donald Trump’s “America First” diplomacy has shaken global alliances and reshaped relations between Washington and both powers. In remarks last month, Putin described Xi as his “main guest.”

An article credited to Xi published in Russian state media ahead of the trip said the two countries must “resolutely oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics” and “resist any attempts to interfere with or undermine” their friendship.

“The strong camaraderie between our two nations, forged in blood and sacrifice, surges onward unceasingly … It is an eternal wellspring nourishing our everlasting friendship,” said the article as cited by China’s Foreign Ministry, referencing their allegiance during World War II.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Vietnam’s President To Lam and Belarussian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko are among other leaders expected to attend the celebrations. Contingents from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army honor guard will also join the parade, which takes place in the shadow of Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

