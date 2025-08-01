News.az
Tag:
Victory Day
Five years after the 44-day war: Azerbaijan’s victory and new reality
24 Nov 2025-10:46
Sharif’s Baku visit: $2 billion investment and defence cooperation top agenda
13 Nov 2025-08:41
Turkish president wraps up visit to Azerbaijan
08 Nov 2025-18:46
Turkish FM Fidan offers Victory Day congratulations to Azerbaijan
08 Nov 2025-17:33
Azerbaijan’s foreign missions mark Victory Day’s 5th anniversary
08 Nov 2025-17:12
Malaysia extends congratulations to Azerbaijan on Victory Day
08 Nov 2025-16:05
Kaira naval kamikaze drone debuted at Baku military parade
08 Nov 2025-15:59
Azerbaijan’s Embassy celebrates Victory Day in Moscow
08 Nov 2025-15:47
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry honors Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day -
VIDEO
08 Nov 2025-15:18
Pakistani PM: The speed of reconstruction in the liberated areas is truly phenomena
08 Nov 2025-14:54
