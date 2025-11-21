China signals closer ties with Zambia, Tanzania in bid to create new economic hub

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has affirmed his country's readiness to work with Zambia and Tanzania to advance the development of a “prosperity belt” along the Tanzania-Zambia Railway and to jointly build a new hub of economic growth.

Speaking in Lusaka at the ground-breaking ceremony for the railway’s revitalization project, Li was joined by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Tanzanian Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Li said that in September 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and President Hichilema jointly witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the revitalization project of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway in Beijing.

Over the past year, relevant departments and enterprises of the three countries have worked in unity and taken concrete steps to make important progress, paving the way for the formal commencement of the project, Li noted.

The railway serves as a bond that binds the peoples of China, Tanzania and Zambia closely together, he said, hailing the TAZARA spirit as precious legacy forged through dedication and hard work -- one that should be cherished and safeguarded.

Today, China-Africa cooperation has embarked on a new journey toward the shared dream of modernization, Li said, describing the railway as a landmark project of China-Africa cooperation.

China stands ready to work with Zambia and Tanzania to ensure that this railway, brimming with hope, shines with renewed splendor in the new era, and injects greater vitality into the development of Tanzania and Zambia, and even the entire Africa, he said.

Noting that the three governments will provide necessary support for the railway's revitalization, Li urged the three sides to adhere to high-quality and high-standard construction, build the project into a high-quality, efficient, safe and reliable landmark project, and set an example for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China will also help implement more "small and beautiful" projects in areas such as healthcare, poverty alleviation and agricultural development along the line to better improve people's livelihoods, he added.

He called on the three countries to take the railway's revitalization as an opportunity to advance "hard connectivity" of infrastructure such as railways, highways and ports, and strengthen "soft connectivity" in fields including customs, commodity inspection and taxation.

Li said China is willing to continuously enhance trade and investment facilitation with Zambia and Tanzania, promote the integration and alignment of markets and industries among the three countries, as well as between China and Africa, to pool greater synergy for development.

Looking ahead, China-Africa cooperation enjoys broad prospects, Li noted. China is ready to work with Zambia, Tanzania and other African countries to further carry forward the TAZARA spirit, implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and deepen and solidify the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, the premier said.

For their part, Hichilema and Nchimbi said that the railway stands as a monument to the friendship forged by the older generations of leaders of the three countries, and as a symbol of their peoples' pursuit of independence, self-reliance, solidarity and mutual support.

Revitalizing the railway embodies the shared future of the three nations and their joint efforts to build a better tomorrow, they said, adding that the railway will become a vivid example of how Chinese and African people carry forward their friendship and work together for revitalization.

Zambia and Tanzania stand ready to work closely with China to actively implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, make the revitalization project a flagship for jointly advancing modernization, promote regional connectivity, and drive industrial upgrading, green transition and economic development in countries along the line, so as to improve people's well-being and write a new chapter in building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Li held friendly exchanges with Nchimbi during the event.

The governments of China, Tanzania and Zambia issued a joint statement on jointly building the TAZARA Railway prosperity belt.

News.Az