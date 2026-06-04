China-backed Wesizwe's South African platinum project to cut 70% of workforce

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Wesizwe Platinum (WEZJ.J), opens new tab will lay off nearly 500 workers, or around 70% of the workforce, at its Bakubung mine in ​South Africa, it said on Thursday, as it shifts from ‌phased development of the delayed project to a single-stage ramp up.

While South Africa accounts for more than 70% of the global supply of the ​metal used in autocatalysts that reduce vehicle exhaust emissions, ​new platinum projects like Bakubung are increasingly rare, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Platinum miners ⁠are apprehensive about expanding production as the industry faces a long-term ​threat from electric vehicles, which do not require autocatalyst metals.

Chinese-backed Wesizwe ​is abandoning its original plan for a phased ramp-up for Bakubung that would have started with 1 million metric tons of annual production.

The project, which ​has been in development for around 15 years, will now ​follow a single-stage ramp-up to 3.5 million tons per year, Wesizwe said in ‌a ⁠statement.

"This revised strategy will necessitate a reduction in the number of employees required to establish and sustain the production profile contemplated in the updated business plan," the company said.

"The proposed restructuring is ​expected to affect ​approximately 497 employees ⁠across various staff levels and disciplines throughout the business," it added.

Wesizwe, whose anchor shareholder is China-Africa ​Jinchuan Investment, said maintaining the current headcount of ​706 ⁠employees would not be sustainable.

The Bakubung platinum project is running behind its production schedule due to a combination of factors including funding ⁠delays, COVID-19 ​disruptions, labour unrest, community protests and ​a cyberattack.

Wesizwe did not offer a timeframe for when the project might enter production ​under the new plan.

News.Az