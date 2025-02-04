China slaps tariffs on US imports in retaliation for Trump administration's move

China announced on Tuesday that it would impose tariffs on several American imports, including crude oil, agricultural machinery, and liquefied natural gas, in response to the 10% tariffs levied by the Trump administration on Chinese goods.

The measures, announced by China’s Ministry of Finance, levy a 15% duty on certain types of coal and liquefied natural gas and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars and pickup trucks, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The measures take effective on February 10.

The announcement comes as a broad-based 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the United States announced by the White House on Saturday came into effect.

Beijing had slammed those tariffs in a statement Sunday and vowed to “resolutely defend its rights” by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization and taking “corresponding countermeasures.”

News.Az